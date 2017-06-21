New cyber program at UMBC will target international companies

A new international cybersecurity center at University of Maryland, Baltimore County, will aim to bring international companies to the state and is expected to create at least 100 jobs in the coming years.

The center, called iCyberCenter@bwtech, is a partnership between the university and the Maryland Department of Commerce. Gov. Larry Hogan announced the initiative Wednesday during his economic trade mission in Europe.

The center, located within bwtech@UMBC Research & Technology Park, will include an executive training session and yearlong incubator program geared toward companies in the United Kingdom and other U.S. allies.

"We know how strong our cyber industry is," said Maryland Commerce Secretary Mike Gill, in a statement. "Now it's time for the world to find out that Maryland is the cyber capital of the world."

The goal of the center is to help international companies establish a U.S. presence with proximity to some of the largest companies and government agencies focused on cyber.

Between 10 and 15 companies are expected to participate in the program annually. The state projects the program will result in at least 100 jobs over the next several years.

The center will "support Maryland's desire to increase foreign direct investment into the state and create jobs," Ellen Hemmerly, executive director of bwtech@UMBC, said in a statement.

Jennifer Reynolds, bwtech's director of venture creation, and Andy Williams, formerly the U.K.'s first cyber trade envoy to the U.S., will lead the center.

