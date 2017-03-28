Instacart expands grocery delivery service in Baltimore area

Instacart, a grocery delivery service, is expanding in the Baltimore area and plans to hire 150 people on a contract basis.

The service, which provides personal shopping and home delivery in as little as one hour, launched in select Baltimore neighborhoods, including Federal Hill, Locust Point, Fells Point, Canton, the Inner Harbor and elsewhere downtown, last April.

Now Instacart is now expanding in the region. Starting March 30, Instacart will also be available in Annapolis, Towson, Columbia, Ellicott City, Catonsville, Dundalk, Jessup and Arnold, among other locations.

The San Francisco-based company's service is also available in many of Washington, D.C.'s Maryland suburbs.

"Baltimore residents have really embraced Instacart and we have been working hard to expand our delivery area to include even more homes," said David Schloss, Instacart General Manager, in a statement. "We are excited to announce these 31 new zip codes and look forward to serving even more people in search of the time-saving convenience that the service offers."

Through Instacart's website or mobile application, shoppers order groceries from one of Instacart's partner grocers, which include Whole Foods Market, Price Rite, BJ's Wholesale Club, Safeway and Harris Teeter. The company's personal shoppers pick up the items and make deliveries.

To support its Baltimore-area expansion, an area that covers 463,000 households, Instacart plans to hire at least 150 people who will work on a contract basis to shop for and deliver groceries.

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz