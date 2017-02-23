Insilico Medicine raises $10 million

Insilico Medicine, a Baltimore-based bioinformatics company, has raised just under $10 million to advance its research and development, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Insilico uses genomics, big-data analysis and advanced algorithums to research and develop new drugs and to improve the drug discovery process. The company's work is focused on aging and age-related diseases.

Insilico declined to comment on the new funding because the round has not yet closed.

Founded in 2014, Insilico is led by CEO Alex Zhavoronkov and is based at the Emerging Technology Center at Johns Hopkins East.

In June, Insilico partnered with Life Extension, a health and wellness company that makes nutritional supplements. Through the partnership, Insilico will use its advanced analytics techniques to help develop new formulas for supplements.

