Union contract negotiations go down to the wire at IKEA warehouse in Perryville

Officials for the union representing more than 500 workers at an IKEA distribution facility in Perryville are recommending that workers not accept the company’s latest offer when they vote Friday.

The Swedish furniture retailer and Local I-460 of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers have been negotiating throughout the summer but remain “far apart” on terms for a new contract, said George Bull Miller, the local president.

The union has been seeking a $1 pay raise for workers, who earn $13.65 to $20 an hour, and holiday leave, including Thanksgiving Day, Miller said.

The current contract, agreed to in 2015, is set to expire at midnight Friday.

In a statement IKEA officials said: “At IKEA, our co-workers are our greatest resource. We are working diligently to come to an agreement that works for our co-workers and our business.”

IKEA’s website says the center has been open in Perryville since 2002 and transports products to 39 IKEA stores in the United States and Canada.

