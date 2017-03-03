IdX Corp. to close Columbia facility, lay off 68 workers

IdX Corp., a retail display manufacturer, is closing its Columbia facility and laying off 68 people, according to a notice filed with the state.

IdX, based near St. Louis, Mo., occupied about 435,000 square feet of space at 8901 Snowden River Parkway, where it manufactured and assembled retail display cases.

The company had been looking to buy a larger space in the area, but was unable to find one that met its needs, said Vernon J. Thompson, executive vice president at the Howard County Economic Development Authority.

IdX did not respond to a request for comment.

The company plans to relocate operations to another facility, according to the notice filed with the state, though it was not immediately clear where the new facility is located. Employees will be offered positions at the new facility if they want to relocate, according to the notice.

Layoffs are expected to occur by May 1.

