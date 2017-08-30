Exelon, Constellation, Under Armour donate to Hurricane Harvey relief effort

Exelon Corp. and its Baltimore-based subsidiary, Constellation, as well as Baltimore’s Under Armour are donating funds for the relief and recovery effort in Texas following Hurricane Harvey.

Exelon and Constellation are giving $150,000 to the American Red Cross, and Under Armour said it was donating $50,000 to Team Rubicon, a disaster-response veterans service organization and Under Armour partner.

Chicago-based Exelon has about 500 employees in the Houston area, as well as a Constellation field office.

The energy company has also offered up Constellation Field, a minor league baseball stadium in Sugarland, a southwestern suburb of Houston, to assist recovery efforts.

The stadium had initially been used as a temporary shelter for people displaced by flooding. Those residents are being transferred to another shelter so the field can be used as a Red Cross training center and staging area to assist with cleanup efforts in the weeks ahead, company officials said.

“Giving back to the communities we serve is one of our company’s most important responsibilities, and even more so during times like this,” Joseph Nigro, CEO of Constellation, said in a statement.

Under Armour said Team Rubicon is raising money to feed and outfit recovery volunteers with the tools they need and to bring in more volunteers to the area.

"We must all do our part in helping our communities persevere, recover and come back stronger than ever,” Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank said in a statement.

