Howard County to pitch Columbia for Amazon HQ2

Howard County is drafting a proposal and incentive package for Amazon to bring its coveted HQ2 to Columbia, joining Baltimore and Prince Georges County in making a play for the massive economic development deal.

The county plans to propose a combination of buildings in the Columbia Gateway, a 920-acre business park ripe for redevelopment, and downtown Columbia as the future site of Amazon’s planned second campus.

Amazon announced plans earlier this month to invest up to $5 billion in a second campus, spurring a national competition to lure the technology company and the promise of 50,000 jobs.

In what will inevitably be a crowded field, Howard County Executive Allan H. Kittleman said he thinks Howard County will stand out.

“We’re considered the best place to live in America,” Kittleman said. “Not only would we be able to provide a strong workforce, we would be the place where employees who work for Amazon are going to want to live.”

Howard County joins a growing list of Maryland jurisdictions vying for the deal.

Gov. Larry Hogan has said he will personally lobby Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to set up shop at Baltimore’s Port Covington, where Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s private real estate firm, Sagamore Development, is already planning a massive $5.5 billion redevelopment.

Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz initially suggested several spots in his county for Amazon but later withdrew the idea and suggested Maryland officials focus on bringing the company to Baltimore.

College Park, Greenbelt and Landover were offered up by Prince George’s County Executive Rushern Baker as options that could draw from a broader workforce beyond Maryland in Washington, D.C., and Virginia.

Amazon has said it is looking for a location that is close to a metropolitan area with at least 1 million people, airports and major roadways. Access to public transportation and a vibrant community for workers to live are also on Amazon’s wish list.

The company said it could need up to 8 million square feet of space, ideally on a campus of at least 100 acres.

Kittleman said he thinks Howard County ticks off many of those boxes.

Columbia Gateway offers plenty of space — probably more than needed — for Amazon to spread out, he said.

Located at the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 175, the 920-acre Columbia Gateway is largely comprised of sprawling office buildings and surface parking lots, though much of the area is undeveloped.

Corporate Office Properties Trust owns much of the property there.

Earlier this year, Kittleman announced plans to work with the county’s economic development agency and local developers to transform the area into an innovation district.

Including buildings in downtown Columbia could give the company the urban feel it seeks.

Exact downtown locations have not been determined, but the county is considering property within the Merriweather District, a 68-acre crescent-shaped area being developed by the Howard Hughes Corp., Kittleman said.

The county already has been considering how to better connect the two areas with a bus system with its own roadway, to get workers from one end to another in a matter of minutes, Kittleman said.

He said he has long wanted the state highway administration to improve highway access to Columbia Gateway, either by improving the interchange for Interstate 95 and Route 175 or with a ramp off I-95 to the Gateway.

Kittleman also touted the county’s strong workforce, proximity to universities and high performing schools as features that would make Columbia an ideal work-live campus for Amazon.

The county is working with the Maryland Department of Commerce to craft an incentives package that could sweeten the deal, though details have not been finalized Kittleman said.

Hogan has said the state will support and work with any jurisdiction that wants to throw its hat in the ring.

Kittleman said he does not think Howard County’s bid detracts from other Maryland sites being offered up.

“I don’t think we’re competing against each other as much as people think,” he said. “If they don’t come to Howard County, I will be ecstatic if they come to Baltimore or College Park.

“I want this to be something that’s good for Maryland.”

This story will be updated.

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz