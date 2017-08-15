Howard Bancorp to acquire 1st Mariner Bank

Howard Bancorp is acquiring 1st Mariner Bank in a deal worth $163.4 million.

The Ellicott City-based parent of Howard Bank and 1st Mariner on Tuesday announced they had signed a definitive agreement and reorganization plan that will fold 1st Mariner’s 14 Baltimore-area branches into Howard Bank’s network, for a total of 21 locations. The deal, which is expected to close later this year, would double Howard’s assets to $2.1 billion.

Howard Bank CEO Mary Ann Scully described the deal as “transformational.”

“Both Howard and 1st Mariner share a focus on privately held businesses in the Greater Baltimore market,” Scully said in a statement.

The deal marks yet another turn for 1st Mariner, the community bank founded by Baltimore businessman Edwin F. Hale Sr.

Unable to recover from soured mortgage loans after the housing bubble burst, 1st Mariner’s parent company filed for bankruptcy protection in 2014. A group of investors bought the bank in an auction later that year and recapitalized it with $110 million.

Since then, 1st Mariner’s new leadership has built back the bank’s assets to about $975 million as of the end of June.

On Tuesday, 1st Mariner CEO Robert Kunisch said in a statement that he was “thrilled” with the deal.

“Our shared commercial focus and long ties to the market will be particularly attractive to our customers and employees,” he said. “We are excited to join together to build the best business bank in Baltimore.”

Kunisch will join Howard as president and a member of the board of directors.

Scully said she was “very impressed” with 1st Mariner’s turnaround. As part of the deal, Howard Bank will relocate its headquarters to 1st Mariner’s Baltimore office.

Under the agreement, which has been approved by the boards of both banks, 1st Mariner stockholders will be entitled to about 1.66 shares of Howard common stock for each share of 1st Mariner stock.

The bank’s board will be reconstituted to have 14 members, eight from the current Howard bard, plus six from 1st Mariner’s board.