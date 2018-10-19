Horseshoe Casino, Ravens announce marketing agreement — the 2nd-ever partnership between NFL team and casino

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore announced a multi-year marketing deal with the Ravens on Friday that will allow the casino to use team trademarks and logos for onsite promotions.

It’s the second-ever partnership between an NFL team and a casino, and more are likely on the way in the wake of the NFL’s decision in September to allow its teams to enter such casino marketing deals.

The Dallas Cowboys became the first NFL team to take on a casino as a corporate sponsor, announcing a partnership early last month with WinStar World Casino.

Under the Ravens’ deal, the nearby Horseshoe complex on Russell Street becomes an official casino of the team, but the Ravens also are exploring similar arrangements with other casinos, said Kevin Rochlitz, the Ravens senior vice president of corporate sales and business development.

“It’s a great thing for us and a great thing for Horseshoe,” Rochlitz said. “The opportunity to merge our brands together allows our fans to do certain things inside Horseshoe Casino, and we’re going to be working on some consumer promotions that they’re going to announce to rewards members.

“It also allows a great opportunity for our our fans to come in here to the casino and win certain prizes. Just the merging of two neighborly companies together, we’re excited about.”

FAQ: What the Supreme Court's decision on sports betting means for Maryland »

The partnership works well because the team and casino both offer entertainment, are located in the city’s developing Southern Gateway Entertainment District and have broad appeal, said Erin Chamberlin, regional president for casino operator Caesars and the Horseshoe’s general manager.

The casino plans to brand its three level feature bar as a Ravens-branded bar. The gaming complex also will become a sponsor of the Ravens’ “Legendary Moments and Plays,” that will be shown during games on the new video boards the team installed lat year in M&T Bank Stadium.

This story will be updated.

CAPTION Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy. Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy. CAPTION Goodwill is the new home of CVS Health’s “mock pharmacy” training program for in store pharmacy technicians after the CVS store in West Baltimore burned down during the riots in 2015. The first class graduated today. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video) Goodwill is the new home of CVS Health’s “mock pharmacy” training program for in store pharmacy technicians after the CVS store in West Baltimore burned down during the riots in 2015. The first class graduated today. (Kim Hairston/Baltimore Sun video)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella