Johns Hopkins: Boost to local hiring, buying has paid off

A local hiring and contracting program Johns Hopkins leaders launched after Baltimore's 2015 riot has largely met its goals so far, according to a one-year progress report released Thursday.

The university and health system said they steered more than $55 million in construction spending to disadvantaged or minority- or woman-owned firms and made more than 300 hires from disadvantaged Baltimore neighborhoods for certain entry-level positions in the 2016 fiscal year.

The institutions have also increased spending with local suppliers by about $4.9 million.

Those figures largely match or exceed goals the institutions outlined in 2015 when they started the "HopkinsLocal" program, aiming to make their economic might have more of an impact in Baltimore.

At the time, they pledged to make 40 percent of new hires for certain positions from targeted neighborhoods and spend 17 percent of construction dollars with disadvantaged or minority-or woman-owned firms, increasing to 20 percent over time. They also said they would increase local procurement by $6 million.

Johns Hopkins University and Health System are some of the biggest employers in Baltimore. The university alone employed more than 40,000 people and reported more than $5.8 billion in revenue as of June 2015, according to tax documents.

