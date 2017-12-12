Johns Hopkins to stop investing in thermal coal over climate change concerns

The Johns Hopkins University plans to stop investing in thermal coal because of concerns over the environmental and public health effects of climate change.

Hopkins’ board of trustees voted Friday to direct the university to stop buying stocks and bonds of companies that focus on producing coal for electric power. The university also will sell securities of such companies that it owns in its endowment or in other investments.

It’s only the third time in the university’s history that trustees have barred a type of investment because of social concerns. In the 1980s, Hopkins divested itself of companies doing business in the then-apartheid state of South Africa. And in 1991, the board voted to end investment in tobacco companies.

The decision on coal aligns the university with a relatively small group of colleges and universities that have made similar divestiture commitments because of concerns over climate change.

The university will not buy stocks or bonds of companies that earn more than 35 percent of their revenue from thermal coal, which is burned to generate electricity. Hopkins also will not buy into any partnerships that have 35 percent or more of their total investments in companies whose primary business is production of thermal coal.

The university plans to begin divesting on a schedule designed to minimize financial loss.

Hopkins joins Columbia University in making a commitment to drop its coal company investments. In March Columbia’s trustees took a similar measure and agreed to divest from companies deriving more than 35 percent of revenue from thermal coal productions. Columbia took the step, it said, because coal has the highest level of carbon dioxide emission per unit of energy, is used globally as a source of electricity, and cleaner alternative energy sources exist.

“Divestment of this type is an action the university takes only rarely and in service of our highest values," Columbia University President Lee C. Bollinger, said in the university’s announcement in March. “We must do all we can as an institution to set a responsible course in this urgent area.”

