Hopkins, AbbVie ink five-year cancer research collaboration

Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and pharmaceutical company AbbVie have signed a five-year agreement to collaborate on cancer research.

Under the agreement, Hopkins doctors and scientists will have access to new therapies developed by AbbVie for preclinical research to be funded by the collaboration. The North Chicago drug company will have the right to an exclusive license for some discoveries made by Hopkins researchers.

A joint committee with representatives from both Hopkins and AbbVie will review research project proposals and decide which should be pursued under the collaboration.

Research will focus on several areas of oncology, such as lung, colorectal, breast and prostate cancer.

"The importance of cancer research is critical to developing new therapies that could have life-changing implications," said Dr. William Nelson, the director of Hopkins' Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, in a statement.

AbbVie is best known as the maker of Humira, a top-selling arthritis treatment, but recently has been diversifying its drug pipeline in oncology.

The company in April announced plans to acquire cancer drugmaker Stemcentrx Inc. for $5.8 billion. In a deal worth $21 billion in 2015, AbbVie acquired Pharmacyclics, which makes a blood cancer drug.

AbbVie on Monday announced a cancer research partnership with Northwestern University similar to its agreement with Hopkins.

