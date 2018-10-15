HomeGoods will open in former Hunt Valley Sears

Discount home decor store HomeGoods is moving into part of a former Sears department store in Hunt Valley.

HomeGoods will open a nearly 22,000-square-foot store Sunday within the former Sears space at Hunt Valley Towne Center, at Shawan and York roads.

Sears Holdings Corp., parent of the struggling Sears and Kmart retail chains, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday and said it plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores. The company had closed the Hunt Valley Sears more than a year ago in a previous round of store closings.

Framingham, Mass.-based HomeGoods, a 650-store division of The TJX Cos. Inc., says it offers a changing assortment of rugs, furniture, lamps, bedding, toys and other products at a discount to department and specialty store prices. The Hunt Valley location will be the chain’s 10th in the Baltimore market.



The retailer is hiring about 65 people for full- and part-time jobs in the new store.



