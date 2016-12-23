As holiday nears, Baltimore shoppers decide it's time to get going

Consumers had plenty of reasons for waiting until two days before Christmas – and a day before Hanukkah – to either start shopping for gifts or checking those last few people off their lists.

Some who headed to Baltimore-area stores Friday blamed hectic schedules, while others saw the late rush as a holiday tradition or just a bad habit. Yet others were convinced retailers held out until the end on the best deals.

As time ran out for online shipments, consumers found themselves in lines at stores and in backups on the roads. A last-minute surge was expected to help lift U.S. retail sales over last week and contribute to overall growth this season. The National Retail Federation expects holiday season sales of $655 billion, a 3.6 percent increase over last year's receipts.

Leezette Bethea, dressed in a festive red and green sweater and hat, headed straight from work as a medical secretary at Greater Baltimore Medical Center to Kohl's in Timonium Friday. She conceded she had no good excuse for the shopping she still had left for her husband, son and goddaughter, who asked for roller skates. The Waverly resident still needed to track down a hard to find video game for her son and pick up online orders from UPS.

"I'm very last minute, but it's fun to me," Bethea said. "I love to see the hustle and bustle."

Chris Christopher, an economist at IHS Global Insight, which tracks consumer spending, attributed the expected sales boost over last year to rising consumer confidence, stock market gains and improving employment numbers.

Sharon Lee of Baltimore does her last minute shopping for her seven children at Kohl's in Lutherville this afternoon. Last minute holiday shoppers looking to finish finding items for family and friends.

"People are feeling that things are getting better, that their economic well being will be lifted up a bit," he said.

"I think this week will be very strong," Christopher added. "Those people who actually want to buy a gift at this point in the game can't go online... They're going to have to rush to the mall. We expect foot traffic to be heavy."

The last minute boost to stores comes amid a season in which holiday promotions began well before Black Friday and online shopping is expected to reach all-time highs. About 47 percent of shoppers will make at least some of their holiday purchases online. In a shift from years past, about a third of all digital shopping is expected to be done through mobile devices such as tablets and phones.

But procrastinators are expected to keep stores busy into Christmas Eve, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Twenty percent of adults surveyed were expected to shop Saturday for gifts or other holiday related items, according to a survey released Wednesday by the shopping center trade group. More than a third of millennials said they plan to spend on Christmas Eve.

Michael and Lorraine Harrison filled a cart with toys for their grandson and great-grandchildren by mid-day Friday – the first day they had devoted to gift buying this season. Work schedules had made getting to the stores difficult, Lorraine Harrison said.

"We always felt like getting closer to Christmas, you get better deals," she said.

In Hampden, Carmen Brock stood behind the counter of Trohv, a home goods and gift shop, and rang up customer after customer. The last two days before Christmas were expected to be among the year's busiest, with jewelry, cards, hostess gifts and wrapping paper all selling fast, Brock said.

A location in a shopping destination — on 36th Street in Hampden's commercial district – tends to attract last minute shoppers, she said.

"You can come to Hampden and have a lot of options," she said.

Several people browsing in the shop said they'd stopped in for one last gift.

Tina Pierce, a retired speech pathologist, had finished shopping for Hanukkah a few days ago but still needed a bicycle-themed present for a friend. Jackie Tilley, a nurse from Lutherville, had forgotten a gift for her cousin.

Maeve Kane, a 22-year-old nursing student from Charles Village, was shopping with John Derry of Mount Vernon and members of Derry's family who were visiting the city for the day.

"I have always been a last minute shopper – it's more fun," said Kane,

Sharon Lee, a Gwynn Oak mother of seven with a part-time job, had stayed away from the stores altogether this year. She was too worried about racking up credit card debt.

But "last night I started to feel bad about not getting my kids something for Christmas," she said as she piled toys for her 1-year-old and 4-year-old in her cart at Kohl's.

Shae Almahdi, an employee at Verizon Wireless store in Timonium, had finished all her Christmas shopping by Friday, mostly Barbies and other dolls for her 5-year-old daughter and mostly online. But she still couldn't stay away from the stores.

The Towson resident headed out early in the day to try to beat the traffic. She brought her receipts, in case she could find a better price on something she'd already bought and get a price match.

"I absolutely finished, so I have some nerve swiping my card again," she said in admonishment to herself. But "I was hoping to get a steal, just before Christmas."

