Baltimore's 10-year-old convention hotel finally makes a profit

The city-owned Hilton Baltimore turned a profit last year for the first time the decade since the convention hotel opened, recording close to $1.3 million in income, a new financial audit shows.

The 757-room hotel opened in August 2008 next to the convention center downtown, two years after city officials approved sale of more than $300 million in tax-exempt bonds to pay for its construction.

The hotel was supposed to contribute millions to city coffers each year, but instead its lost money every year, including almost $5.5 million in 2016. The city once designated hotel tax revenues to make a bond payment. It’s accumulated a deficit of $83 million since opening.

Last year, city officials decided to refinance the hotel bonds. The Baltimore Development Corp., which oversees the hotel for the city, attributed the profit to cost controls and refinancing the bonds in June 2017.

The hotel saw a one-time revenue gain of nearly $2.4 million from the extinguishment of the previous bonds and its interest expense dropped by $1.3 million last year, according to the audit by CliftonLarsonAllen LLP. Management fees were nearly halved to $1.6 million and admistrative expenses dropped by $1.4 million.

Yet the Hilton’s operating revenue from rooms, food service, parking and other sources slipped about 1.8 percent to just under $63 million in 2017.

The occupancy rate for the hotel, which overlooks Camden Yards, was nearly 68 percent last year. Meetings already booked in the city should continue to boost the hotel, according to Susan Yum, a spokeswoman for the Baltimore Development Corp.

“The hotel is positioned to achieve its strongest convention group segment performance in 2019 since opening in 2008,” she said.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn