Guinness gets liquor license for Baltimore County taproom

The Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House took another step forward as the brewer secured a liquor license for its planned Baltimore County taproom.

The Board of Liquor License Commissioners for Baltimore County unanimously approved the on-premise consumption permit, the county said Wednesday.

“This approval is a key next step in creating a world-class tourist destination that will bring new investment, new jobs, and an exciting brew experience,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz, in a statement.

Guinness maker Diageo plans to spend $50 million to turn its former Seagram’s bottling plant in Relay into a brewery and taproom that could employ 70 people.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers approved legislation that significantly increases the amount of beer breweries can sell at in-house taprooms.

The legislation was crucial for Diageo, which expects the facility to draw 250,000 visitors a year.

“We are excited to open up our brewery next year to visitors and be a part of something that will help strengthen Maryland tourism, the local brewing community and boost economic growth,” said Dwayne Kratt, Diageo’s senior director of government relations northeast, in a statement.

