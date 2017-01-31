Guinness to open brewery in Baltimore County

Diageo plans to build a Guinness brewery in Relay, a project that could bring 70 new jobs to the area, Baltimore County officials said Tuesday.

It would be the first Guinness brewery in the United States in more than 60 years.

County officials said the plans would create up to 70 jobs, including 40 in brewing, warehousing and packaging. About 30 people could work on the visitor side of the operation, which would be similar to the company's Open Gate Brewery in Dublin.

The company hopes to begin construction this spring and open in fall 2017, coinciding with the 200th anniversary of imports of the classic Irish stout to the United States.

"Beer tourism is about to boom in Baltimore County," Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz said in a statement. "We are thrilled that Diageo is reviving an historic building with the iconic Guinness brand. This will be a world-class tourist destination that will bring new jobs and become the perfect complement to our Maryland craft breweries."

Diageo shut bottling operations at its Relay facility in 2015, three years after making upgrades to the plant.

The liquors conglomerate inherited the Washington Boulevard complex when it bought Seagram's wines and spirits business in 2000, but the site has a long history with alcohol. It's where Maryland Distillery Inc. opened the state's first legal distillery after Prohibition was lifted in 1933.

This story will be updated.

nsherman@baltsun.com