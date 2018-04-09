Women in Maryland earn 84 cents for every dollar earned by men

The gender wage gap has widened by a penny in Maryland over the past two years, with women in the state typically paid 84 cents for every dollar paid to men, according to a study released Monday.

The wage difference means Maryland women who are employed full time earn $10,074 less than their male counterparts, the analysis shows.

The study by the National Partnership for Women & Families, which uses U.S. Census Bureau data, was pegged to Equal Pay Day on Tuesday, which will mark how far into the year women must work to catch up with what men were paid the previous year.

A 2016 study by the organization found that Maryland women earned 85 cents for every dollar men earn with an annual pay gap of more than $8,600.

The organization says the gap, worse for women of color, contributes to poverty and income inequality. Nationally, women are paid 80 cents for every dollar, or a wage gap of $10,086.

“The wage gap cannot be explained by women’s choices,” said Debra L. Ness, president of the National Partnership, in a statement. “It’s clear that discrimination contributes to it — and equally clear that it’s causing grave harm to women, families and the country.”

In Maryland, women lose a combined total of more than $18.2 billion each year because of the difference, the group said. The National Partnership argues that closing the wage gap would allow the state’s working women to afford 79 more weeks of food, more than five more months of mortgage and utility payments, nearly eight more months of rent or more than 12 additional months of child care.

By race. white women in Maryland earned $15,883 less, while black women earned $22,054 less and Latina women earned $37,971 less, according to the study.

Maryland has the ninth smallest gap in cents-on-the-dollar in the United States, where gender-based pay differences exists in every state and Washington.

The National Partnership is pushing for Congress to pass legislation such as the Paycheck Fairness Act, the Fair Pay Act and the Healthy Families Act, which guarantees earned sick days.

