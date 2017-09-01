Gas prices spiking as refineries close following Hurricane Harvey

Gas prices spiked in the Baltimore-area — and nationwide — in recent days and are expected to continue to rise after a major pipeline that runs from Texas to the East Coast had to be shut down following Hurricane Harvey.

AAA reported that the average price for a gallon of regular gas was $2.55 in Baltimore on Friday, up 13 cents from yesterday and more than 25 cents since last week.

With many of its supplying refineries closed, the Colonial Pipeline said it suspended its gasoline, diesel and jet fuel pipelines, which are a major supplier from the Southeast to New York.

The pipeline company said it hopes to be able to reopen on Sunday, but fuel prices are expected to continue to rise until refineries that were forced to shut down after damage from the hurricane are able to reopen.

“Consumers will see a short-term spike in the coming weeks with gas prices likely topping $2.50 [a gallon], but quickly dropping by mid to late September,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “AAA does not expect refineries to be offline for months, as early reports indicate minimal to no significant damage to Corpus Christi and Houston refineries.”

The tight supply comes as millions of people hit the road for Labor Day weekend, further driving up prices.

In Maryland, between 650,000 and 700,000 people are expected to travel for the end-of-summer weekend, according to AAA.

Families with children enjoy an extra week of summer after Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order delayed school until after Labor Day. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) Families with children enjoy an extra week of summer after Gov. Larry Hogan's executive order delayed school until after Labor Day. (Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun video) See more videos

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz