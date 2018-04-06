Discounter Gabe's has opened in Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk

Discounter Gabe’s has opened a department store in Eastpoint Mall in Dundalk.

The retailer, which promotes everyday savings of up to 70 percent off other stores’ prices, is leasing more than 38,000 square feet in the former Shoppers World space as an anchor at the mall, owner MCB Real Estate announced Friday. It is Gabe’s first location in Baltimore County and the West Virginia-based retailer’s fourth in Maryland.

The new tenant, which expects to employ more than 100 full- and part-time workers, brings the mall’s occupancy to 90 percent, the owner said. Other anchors include Burlington, JCPenney and Value City Furniture.

“In Gabe’s, we have attracted a nationally-recognized department store that has been highly selective in its real estate decision-making,” said David Bramble, MCB Real Estate’s managing partner, in the announcement. “This adds another destination anchor tenant to our tenant mix.”

Gabe’s, formerly known as Gabriel Brothers, was founded in 1961 and sells designer brands in apparel, footwear and accessories for men, women and children as well as household goods, home decor, electronics and pet food. The chain also operates Rugged Wearhouse stores, including five in Maryland.

CAPTION Walgreens spokesman Michael Polzin said the pay increase is meant, in part, to “ensure we remain competitive in the marketplace.” Walgreens spokesman Michael Polzin said the pay increase is meant, in part, to “ensure we remain competitive in the marketplace.” CAPTION Ruxton Chocolates, the makers of Mary Sue Easter Eggs, has moved their operations to Baltimore County. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Ruxton Chocolates, the makers of Mary Sue Easter Eggs, has moved their operations to Baltimore County. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella