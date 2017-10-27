New FutureCare facility in Prince George's County to open in spring 2018

FutureCare Health & Management is building a $30 million rehabilitation center in Landover, the first new one in Prince George’s County in at least 20 years.

Construction on FutureCare Capital Region began in late 2016 and it is scheduled to open in early spring 2018.

The 150-bed facility will offer both short-term rehabilitation and long-term care. It will be the Baltimore-based operator of nursing and rehab centers’ 15th facility in the Baltimore/Washington corridor.

FutureCare said it expects to employ 220 people at what it called a state-of-the-art facility. Positions available range from the medical such as nursing, rehabilitation, respiratory therapy and social work to housekeeping and food services.

Located on Brightseat Road in Landover, the new FutureCare rehab center will be adjacent to the proposed University of Maryland Capital Region Health Center hospital. Construction on the replacement to the current Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly is scheduled to begin this year and be completed in 2021.

FutureCare secured the certificate of need for the facility from the Maryland Health Care Commission after citing data from the state’s Department of Planning that Prince George’s County is expected to see growth of more than 24 percent in the population of people 65 and older.

The new rehab facility will feature a hotel and spa-like feel, as FutureCare described it, with 82 private rooms and 34 semi-private rooms. Rooms will offer oversize beds, flat-screen TVs and WiFi.

It also will have a 24-bed ventilator unit and 10-patient dialysis suite. Services also will include physical, occupational and speech therapy as well as cardiac and orthopedic rehabilitation.

“This rehabilitation and wellness center will be the finest of its kind in Maryland, and will offer futuristic thinking in layout, privacy, technology and care delivery models,” said Gary Attman, FutureCare’s president and CEO. “We will provide a holistic approach to care, remembering that the patient and their family members are our primary focus.”

