$27.5 million senior community breaks ground in Fulton

Capitol Seniors Housing, a Washington, D.C.-based senior living developer, has broken ground on a $27.5 million community in Fulton.

Arbor Terrace Maple Lawn, located at 11584 Scaggsville Rd., will have 86 assisted living and memory care apartments. The 73,000-square-foot property is expected to open toward the end of next year.

“Arbor Terrace Maple Lawn will become a valuable asset, allowing residents and their loved ones to receive the care they need and remain in the community they love,” said Scott Stewart, a managing partner of Capitol Seniors Housing, in a statement.

The community, designed by Baltimore-based BCT Architects, is intended to have the feel of a boutique hotel, with a contemporary architecture theme, a bronze-adorned accent wall in the entry, and a bright color scheme.

The property adds to Capitol Seniors Housing’s network of more than 90 senior communities across the country.

In Maryland, the company has residential communities in Annapolis and Prince George’s County and broke ground on a 96-apartment community in Andover in October. Stonehill of Andover is expected to open by the end of next year.

CAPTION Walmart has added a virtual reality component to their standard training process for new assistant managers to help prepare them for scenarios they might face in real life. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) Walmart has added a virtual reality component to their standard training process for new assistant managers to help prepare them for scenarios they might face in real life. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION The Baltimore Sun identified 125 top workplaces in Baltimore at an event at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video) The Baltimore Sun identified 125 top workplaces in Baltimore at an event at the Baltimore Museum of Industry. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun video)

sarah.gantz@baltsun.com

twitter.com/sarahgantz