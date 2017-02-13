Fully, seller of standing desks, opens Maryland base

An online furniture company that sells standing desks, ergonomic chairs and other wares has opened its first East Coast location in Baltimore County.

Fully, based in Portland, Orgeon, opened a showroom and 100,000-square-foot distribution center on Franklin Square Drive in Nottingham in December, said Ben Oh, director of marketing. The firm employs about eight people full-time at the Baltimore location.

Fully already has showrooms in Portland and San Francisco.

The Baltimore site will allow the firm to speed up delivery to customers on the East Coast, where many of its clients are based, Oh said. It also gives them a spot to try out the products and cuts down on shipping costs and carbon emissions — a point of concern for the firm.

Fully was founded in 2006 as Ergo Depot, switching to its name within the last year. It is a certified B corporation, a designation that means the company formally makes social good as one of its missions.

Oh said the retailer, which employs about 60 people, is focused on e-commerce and doesn't have any more immediate brick-and-mortar expansion plans. But knowing that some customers will drive hours to test their chairs, it's tinkering with its strategy.

"We'll continue to figure that out," he said.

