Frederick software company Fugue raises $41 million

Fugue Inc., a Frederick software company, has raised about $41 million to accelerate development of its cloud technology programs and expand its market reach.

The Series D funding round was led by New Enterprise Associates. Maryland Venture Fund, the state's venture investing arm managed by the Technology Development Corp., and Future Fund, which is funded by the Australian government, also contributed.

The new money brings Fugue's total financing to more than $75 million.

Fugue, founded in 2013, specializes in developing operations and management systems for cloud computing, with the goal of making it easier for businesses to use. Its eponymous product is a cloud operating system.

The new funding comes as Fugue prepares to launch new tools, such as features for team collaboration and ensuring regulatory compliance, in response to growing demand from customers who want help shifting more of their business to the Internet-based cloud.

"The massive shift from the data center to the public cloud, combined with the constant introduction of new cloud service offerings has created a complicated landscape for enterprise users to navigate," said CEO Josh Stella, in a statement. "Fugue solves this complexity by giving the enterprise user the ability to provision, operate, enforce, and terminate cloud workloads with unprecedented ease and control."

Fugue has additional offices in Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley.