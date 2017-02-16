Meal service Freshly to open warehouse in Savage, employing 500.

Freshly, a healthy meal delivery service, plans to expand along the East Coast with the opening of a warehouse in Savage this fall that eventually could employ 500 people.

The New York City-based meal service is investing $8 million for machinery and equpiment in the new 171,000-square-foot distribution center in an industial area near the interesction of Route 1 and State Route 32.

The facility will serve as the New Yok City-based company's East Coast location for food preparation, cooking, assembly and distribution.

"After searching the region we determined that Howard County would be an ideal location to expand our services to the East Coast," said Freshly CEO Michael Wystrach in a statement. "After seeing all the food processing and distribution resources already located here, it made sense to me that we would want to be where we can get the freshest foods for our clients."

The Maryland Department of Commerce has approved a $1 million conditional loan for the company through its Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund. The company is also eligible for various tax credits, including Maryland's Job Creation Tax Credit.

The company said it expects to employ 500 people there.

"It is a tremendous win for the state and for Howard County that the fast-growing startup Freshly is establishing a significant presence in Maryland," said Governor Larry Hogan in a s statement.

Freshly delivers fresh meals that are made with all natural products and free of gluten and processed sugars. The company raised $21 million last summer to help expand its service nationwide.