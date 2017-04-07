Maryland Comptroller suspends 15 more tax preparers for questionable returns

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot has stopped processing electronic tax returns from another 15 private preparers because many of the returns were deemed questionable.

Franchot, who has been flagging returns that may show signs of tax fraud and identity theft, has halted returns from 54 preparers so far this season.

"We remain steadfast and committed to protecting the integrity of our tax system," Franchot said in an announcement Friday.

He said a "Questionable Return Detection Team" has been working to identify fraudulent returns. Characteristics include business income reported by taxpayers who don't own a business, refunds requested at much higher amounts than last year's, inflated or undocumented business expenses, claims for dependents who were not provided the required 50 percent support or care, and inflated wages and withholding information.

Some businesses that were suspended last year are now in compliance, but 93 tax preparation firms at 111 locations remain suspended, Franchot said.

A list of the most recent suspensions can be found on the Comptroller's site.

The comptroller said he has advised Maryland's Office of the Attorney General and the Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation of his office's decision.

Taxpayers should be suspicious if a tax preparer deducts fees from their refund, does not sign their tax return or fails to include their preparer taxpayer identification number, he said.

