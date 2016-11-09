Five more restaurants and stores have opened at Foundry Row in Owings Mills

Five more restaurants and stores have opened at Foundry Row, the new $140 million retail center in Owings Mills anchored by Wegmans Food Market, developers Greenberg Gibbons and Vanguard said Tuesday.

All had previously been announced as tenants of the Reisterstown Road center.

They include Foundry Row Wine & Spirits, a wine, liquor and craft beer shop owned and run by the Towson-based Bagby Restaurant Group, Mission BBQ, a fast-casual eatery, Smashburger, which sells "smashed to order" burgers, Zoe's Kitchen, a fast casual Mediterranean-style eatery, and Chipotle, with a menu of burritos, tacos and burrito bowls.

Besides Wegmans, tenants that previously opened include Bar Louie, DSW Shoe Warehouse, LA-Z-Boy Home Furnishings and Décor at Foundry Row.

Additional stores, restaurants and services coming to the center include Bagby Pizza, Nalley Fresh, LA Fitness, Ulta Beauty, Old Navy and LifeBridge Health.

Lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com