State officials continue to investigate Forwardgro, a medical marijuana grower

State authorities continue to investigate products produced by the medical marijuana grower ForwardGro but won’t provide details about the inquiry or when it is expected to end.

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission had confirmed in July that it was looking into the grower, whose co-owner is connected politically to Gov. Larry Hogan, for potentially improper use of pesticides on its products. But officials declined to say Monday if that was behind the “administrative hold” that prevents the sale of ForwardGro products.

“We are unable to comment while there is an active investigation,” said Jennifer B. White, a spokeswoman for the commission. “And, there is an active investigation.”

There is no information public information provided on the state commission’s website, and it’s unclear how many of the state’s 69 licensed dispensaries were selling the products.

ForwardGro has denied illegal use of pesticides in growing cannabis plants. Three former employees at the Anne Arundel County growing facility made the charges in sworn allegations sent to the General Assembly.

The legislature had adopted an amendment earlier this year to allow for some use of pesticides, though it’s unclear if they were the ones the company was alleged to have used.

In a statement provided to The Sun though spokesperson Henry Fawell, the grower said Monday: “ForwardGro's products are on administrative hold pending further investigation by the commission and we are cooperating with them. All ForwardGro's products have passed pesticide testing by an independent, state-approved lab, and ForwardGro remains committed to providing patients in Maryland with quality medical cannabis.”

The company said it was unable to provide further comment while the investigation was underway.

ForwardGro, one of 15 growers in the state, is co-owned by Gary Mangum, a prominent supporter of Larry Hogan who served on the governor’s inaugural committee and transition team.

The investigation is the latest stumble for the industry, launched less than a year ago after many years of delays in getting sales of medical marijuana off the ground in the state.

The system the state uses to automatically track medical marijuana use for dispensaries and consumers in real time became overwhelmed over the summer and temporarily shut off. That required dispensaries to use a cumbersome process to check clients’ IDs and how much marijuana people could buy based on their monthly limits.

The tool had been spotty for dispensaries to use for some time, and officials had said consumers were not likely to regain use of the popular service any time soon. The commission posted some exceptions to rules on Oct. 25, but White, the agency spokeswoman, did not provide further details on the state of the system.

