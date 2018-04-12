After legal battle, Ford licenses hybrid engine technology from Baltimore-based tech firm, Abell Foundation

A Baltimore-based technology firm and the Abell Foundation have reached an agreement to license the firm’s hybrid engine designs to Ford Motor Co., ending a more than decade-long legal battle with the automaker.

Inventor Paice LLC, with roots in a University of Maryland incubator, has licensed its patents to some of the world’s biggest hybrid vehicle makers, including Toyota, Hyundai/Kia and now Ford, which ranks second in U.S. hybrid car sales.

Paice said its technology is used by manufacturers that account for more than 80 percent of hybrid vehicle sales in the U.S. The Abell Foundation has invested millions of dollars over nearly two decades to support Paice's efforts to develop hybrid technology and it co-owns the firm’s more than 30 patents.

Terms of the Paice agreement with Ford, set to be announced Thursday, were not disclosed. Ford declined comment on the license.

“This further validates our conviction that this technology, protected by many patents around the world, is technically important and economically valuable,” said Frances Keenan, executive chairman of Paice and a senior vice president at Abell.

Keenan said Paice and Abell will continue pursuing licensing agreements with other automakers.

The Paice technology involves a control algorithm that indicates when and under what conditions the vehicle should be powered only by the internal combustion engine or only by the electric motor or by both. The technology is used in both traditional hybrids, in which batteries are charged internally rather via an electrical outlet, and plug-in hybrids, which use battery-powered electricity and gasoline.

The agreement with Ford resolves 14 years of litigation that wound its way through federal district and appellate courts, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, starting with a complaint Ford filed against Paice in 2005.

On its website, Paice says it worked with Ford executives and engineers from 1999 to 2004, performing modeling and component design work it believed would result in a business agreement. But Ford licensed only a single patent, Paice said, leading it to file a patent infringement lawsuit against the automaker in U.S. District Court in 2014.

Paice filed a complaint with the International Trade Commission against Ford in February 2017, accusing the automaker of patent infringement in vehicles imported into the United States. Paice asked the commission to ban the company from importing vehicles such as the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ hybrids. A jury trial was held the first week in November, and the settlement and licensing agreement, reached earlier this year, was finalized Monday by a trade commission judge.

Paice’s patents involve improving hybrid vehicle performance, fuel economy and emissions efficiency.

Abell, better known for initiatives in education, health care and human services to help the underprivileged, invested in the company as part of its work to promote social goals such as increasing energy efficiency.

The tech firm was started in 1992 by Russian native Alexander Severinsky, who built a prototype hybrid-powered car and entered into discussions with major automakers but was turned away. Severinsky, an electrical engineer, started the company at the University of Maryland's small-company incubator program and was awarded a hybrid vehicle patent in 1994. He came up with the idea to make cars more fuel-efficient in 1979, a year after moving to the United States, while waiting in long gas lines.

While sales of hybrids, such as Toyota Prius with gas engines and batteries, increased year-over-year, the number has dipped from several years ago amid more competition from plug-in hybrids, such as the Chevy Volt, with engines and larger batteries, and from battery-powered electric vehicles, such as the Nissan Leaf and Tesla, said Alan Baum, principal of Michigan-based market research firm Baum & Associates.

Sales last year totaled 364,174 hybrids, 89,992 plug-in hybrids and 104,487 battery electric vehicles, according to Baum. Together the sales represented just over 3 percent of U.S. auto sales.

Plug-ins and electric vehicles have been on a significant uptick, Baum said. But even amid increasing sales of electric vehicles, the market remains strong for hybrids and plug-in hybrids, the type of vehicles that use Paice technology, he said.

“Automakers are using a variety of technologies, including improvements in regular combustion engines, but they are also expanding the use of hybrids and plug-in hybrids,” Baum said.

Paice and Abell aren’t worried that fully electric vehicles will replace demand for hybrids anytime soon.

The use of a pure electric vehicle might make more sense in some circumstances, such as for someone who drives mainly in a city rather than on highways, Keenan said. But hybrids might be more beneficial to the environment, depending on the power source used to keep an electric car charged.

At Paice, “we believe in the near future that hybrids will still be extremely important in the world of electrification,” Keenan said. “Hybrids are critical to the mix of electrification and will continue to be for years to come.”

The company says it brought its technology to the biggest automakers and worked extensively with several of them on developing hybrids but was forced into litigation when the companies used but refused to license Paice inventions.

In January 2017, the firm and Abell settled a patent infringement case against Volkswagen AG, which also owns Audi and Porsche. A complaint by Abell and Paice, filed in April 2016 with the trade commission, alleged that Volkswagen imported and sold vehicles that used Paice’s hybrid patents.

In October 2015, Paice and Abell won a $28.9 million jury award in a patent infringement case against Hyundai Motor Co. and affiliate Kia after Paice accused the Korean automakers of using Paice designs in the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid and the Kia Optima Hybrid. In December 2015, Hyundai and Kia agreed to license all of Paice's hybrid technology.

Toyota had settled a Paice lawsuit over technology used in the Prius by agreeing to license the related patents in 2010.

CAPTION Walgreens spokesman Michael Polzin said the pay increase is meant, in part, to “ensure we remain competitive in the marketplace.” Walgreens spokesman Michael Polzin said the pay increase is meant, in part, to “ensure we remain competitive in the marketplace.” CAPTION Ruxton Chocolates, the makers of Mary Sue Easter Eggs, has moved their operations to Baltimore County. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video) Ruxton Chocolates, the makers of Mary Sue Easter Eggs, has moved their operations to Baltimore County. (Algerina Perna, Baltimore Sun video)

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

twitter.com/lmirabella