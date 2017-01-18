Evergreen Health finalizes deal with investors, severs ties with federal co-op program

Evergreen Health has finalized a deal with investors that will allow the Baltimore-based insurer to repay a portion of a federal startup loan and exit the Affordable Care Act program under which it was founded.

With an influx of cash from unnamed investors, Evergreen will repay $3.2 million of the $65 million startup loan it was awarded under a provision of the federal health law intended to create new nonprofit health plans and spur competition in the insurance market. As part of the deal, Evergreen will also waive $30 million in so-called risk corridor payments it is owed from the federal government.

The deal is a significant step in Evergreen's bid to be acquired by investors and convert to a for-profit insurer, and comes in the final days of President Barack Obama's administration, as Republicans move to dismantle the landmark health legislation.

"This is really huge -- honestly, it's huge," said CEO and founder Dr. Peter Beilenson.

Beilenson declined to disclose the size of the investment, other than to say it makes the insurer "vastly more secure than we were before."

Evergreen was among 23 nonprofit consumer-oriented and operated health plans, or co-ops, founded through the Affordable Care Act, and is one of the few remaining. Most have gone out of business or are in the process of winding down, unable to withstand the cost of starting up a new insurance company and the strain of new federal regulations.

Evergreen, too, was hamstrung by a rule that required it to pay $24 million to insurers with sicker members. Evergreen is paying off that debt over three years and to date has repaid about half of it.

In an effort to shore up its financial position and stay in business, Evergreen announced in October plans to be acquired by investors and convert to a for-profit insurer.

Evergreen has not yet named the investors, other than to say they are two institutions and a group of individuals. All three investor groups are Maryland-based and in the health care field.

Approval from federal regulators and a deal to sever Evergreen's ties to the co-op program were among the first and most crucial steps to converting to a for-profit insurer.

"Removing that significant liability is an important step to the long-term, continued viability of Evergreen and it's a major step in preserving competition in the marketplace," said Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr.

Next, Evergreen will embark on a months-long state process that will include a public hearing. Beilenson said he expects to file an application and necessary paperwork in March and could complete the process by July.

Evergreen has about 26,000 members, after losing about 10,000 when it was forced to leave the individual marketplace late last year.

As it waited for federal regulators to take action on its bid to turn for-profit, Evergreen was unable to sell individual health plans through the state's online insurance exchange. State law prohibits insurers from selling individual health plans at all if they don't offer them through the exchange, so Evergreen was forced to give up its individual members. The remaining members are insured through business health plans.

Beilenson said the insurer intends to rejoin the individual marketplace and exchange next year, but that that decision will depend on the new investors.