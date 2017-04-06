Everest denied stay against attorney general's penalties, granted stay against Maryland Insurance Administration

A Baltimore City judge denied Thursday a request by Everest Wealth Management, Everest Investment Advisors and their owner, Philip Rousseaux, for a temporary restraining order against penalties issued by the Maryland attorney general's office.

The decision came a day after a separate hearing in which the same judge granted a request by Everest Wealth Management and Rousseaux for a temporary restraining order against actions by the Maryland Insurance Administration suspending their insurance producer licenses. That order took effect Thursday, allowing the company to continue selling insurance.

Rousseaux and his companies, known for their "Money Guys" infomercials, are appealing an order by the attorney general's office that suspended Everest Investment Advisors' registration as an investment advisor for one year, revoked Rousseaux's registration, and barred Rousseaux and Everest Wealth Management from the investment advisory business. It also fined the three a combined $255,000.

Everest sought the temporary restraining order to delay those penalties while the case played out in court.

Circuit Judge Karen C. Friedman said that while Everest had shown denying the order would cause irreparable harm to the business, she was not convinced allowing them to continue operating pending further legal action was in the public's best interest. She is expected to sign the order denying the request in the coming days.

"We'll continue to pursue our rights," said Russell Duncan, an attorney with Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker, representing Everest, following the hearing.

In their petition for judicial review of the attorney general's action, Duncan said, the companies will try to prove that the sanctions are arbitrary and unjust, and that they are not supported by evidence.

The combined effect of Friedman's orders mean that Everest Wealth Management can continue selling insurance products, but that Everest Investment Advisors and Rousseaux cannot provide investment advisory services.

However, Rousseaux said in his affidavit that without a temporary restraining order against the attorney general's sanctions, he would have to lay off his six full-time employees and one part-time employee, and would lose clients.

Everest Investment Advisors is an investment advisory firm and Everest Wealth Management is an insurance brokerage firm. They share employees and about 3,000 accounts.

Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced in June 2015 that his office's securities division was investigating Rousseaux and his companies for multiple securities violations, including fraud in connection with the offer, sale or purchase of securities; and dishonest and unethical practices. The attorney general has not alleged that client funds were misappropriated.

During Thursday's hearing, Duncan and Alex J. Brown, another of Everest's lawyers, argued that the penalties from the attorney general's office were inconsistent with penalties handed down in similar cases and too harsh, especially considering no clients have complained.

They said the sanctions reflected a personal dislike for Rousseaux.

"It's not a violation of the securities regulations to be unliked," Brown said during the hearing.

Meghan K. Casey, an assistant attorney general, defended the sanctions.

"Whether or not customers knew they were being misled … it is the job of the securities division to protect them," she said during the hearing.

The Maryland Insurance Administration also investigated and sought sanctions against Everest Wealth Management and Rousseaux. In October, the two agreed to a settlement terms that would have allowed Everest and Rousseaux to stay in business, but the deal was never signed, according to court records.

After the attorney general's office issued its final order against Everest, Maryland Insurance Commissioner Al Redmer Jr. said he needed to take immediate action and suspended Rousseaux's and Everest's insurance producer licenses.

The temporary restraining order instructs Everest to file a "complaint for writ of administrative mandamus," which would ask the court to force the insurance administration to make a decision on finalizing the settlement.

The insurance administration declined to comment on the judge's order or about the possible settlement.

