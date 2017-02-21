Evapco will expand, add 125 jobs at Taneytown refrigeration factory

A refrigeration and cooling products maker plans to expand in Carroll County and add more than 125 jobs over five years.

Evapco Inc. said Tuesday it will invest $15 million to expand its factory in Taneytown, the company's headquarters. The manufacturer will construct a 160,000-square-foot building next to its facility.

The state Department of Commerce has approved a $625,000 conditional loan through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund. Carroll's Department of Economic Development will provide a $75,000 training grant and help recruit workers through the Carroll County Business & Employment Resource Center.

The company also is eligible for tax credits, such as the state's Job Creation Tax Credit.

"Our administration is committed to helping companies like Evapco — a business that is thriving and providing the citizens of our state with great jobs and more opportunity," Gov. Larry Hogan said in an announcement.

Evapco, an employee-owned company founded in 1976, makes products in 22 locations in 10 countries and operates a sales network with more than 170 offices. The company, which now has 440 workers and is one of the county's largest employers, has a research and development focus.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

