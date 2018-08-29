Maryland pharmaceutical company buys maker of overdose reversal drug Narcan for $735 million

A Gaithersburg pharmaceutical company with significant Baltimore operations has acquired the maker of Narcan, a widely used opioid overdose reversal drug, and said it plans to develop more products to combat the nationwide opioid addiction and overdose epidemic.

Emergent Biosolutions said it will pay $735 million in cash and stock to acquire Adapt Pharma. Officials said Narcan, the brand name for the nasal spray version of naloxone, fits into its business of developing and producing countermeasures for biological, chemical and infectious disease treatments for government and other customers.

Narcan is a nasal spray used on to revive users of heroin and other opioids who are suspected of overdosing. Since its approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in late 2015, its ease of use has led to extensive distribution, in many cases prescription free, to lay people in places like Baltimore that have been hard hit by drug overdoses.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 42,000 people died of an opioid overdose in 2016, and the federal government has since declared the opioid epidemic a public health emergency.

“The acquisition of Adapt Pharma, and with it the Narcan Nasal Spray, the leading community use emergency treatment for opioid overdose, is directly in line with our mission – to protect and enhance life,” said Emergent CEO Daniel J. Abdun-Nabi in a statement. “Adding this important life-saving product to our portfolio of preparedness solutions allows us to apply our experience gained from two decades of partnering with the U.S. government to safeguard public health against biological and chemical threats to address the devastating increase in deaths due to opioid overdoses, one of the most serious public health threats facing the nation today.”

Officials said they believe the Adapt acquisition and others will help the company exceed its goal of $1 billion in annual revenue by 2020.

Emergent has 1,300 employees at 13 locations including Baltimore Gaithersburg and Rockville. In Baltimore, it has a plant by the Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center that makes vaccines and other therapies for itself and other pharmaceutical companies. A plant on South Paca Street near M&T Bank Stadium fills syringes, cartridges and vials with drugs developed by other companies, and some of its own.

