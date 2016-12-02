Ryder to replace Kenco as operator of Aberdeen distribution center

Kenco Logistics Services is being replaced by Ryder System Inc. as the third party logistics provider for the Electrolux distribution center in Aberdeen.

The transition was disclosed in a layoff notice Kenco filed with state this month. Tennessee-based Kenco said in the notice that it plans to layoff 115 workers at the 521 Chelsea Road warehouse by Jan. 22, but that almost all of them would receive employment offers from Ryder.

Most employers are required by federal law to file so-called WARN notices with states in advance of major layoffs.

"This is simply a transfer in warehousing/logistics service from one provider (Kenco) to another," said Kenco spokesman Bill Fahrenwald of James Street Associates in a statement.

Ryder, headquartered in Miami, could not be reached immediately for comment Wednesday.

Electrolux is a Swedish home appliance manufacurer best known for its vacuum cleaners.

nsherman@baltsun.com