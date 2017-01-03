Toshiba Medical to move to 1812 Ashland Ave in EBDI zone in April

Toshiba Medical Research Institute USA Inc. plans to move in April into the newest research building in the biopark near Johns Hopkins Hospital.

The master developer of the park, Forest City-New East Baltimore Partnership, said the firm has leased about 4,000 square feet at 1812 Ashland Avenue for a research lab that will do medical imaging. The multi-million dollar build-out of the space started recently, said Scott Levitan, vice president and development director. The lease is for 10 years, he said.

Johns Hopkins University and Toshiba Medical announced a partnership in 2014. Toshiba has been based out of "small landing-party suite" in a nearby building, Levitan said. The new lab will focus on research that combines medical imaging and big data analysis, according to the release.

Forest City-New East Baltimore Partnership celebrated the opening of 1812 Ashland Avenue in November. The roughly 170,000-square-foot building is the third research facility to be constructed inside the East Baltimore Development Inc. zone.

