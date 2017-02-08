Eagle's Nest Country Club acquired by ClubCorp

Eagle's Nest Country Club in the Phoenix area of Baltimore County has been acquired by Dallas-based ClubCorp.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ClubCorp plans to spend more than $1 million on new amenities, improvements and upgrades at the club.

"We are very excited to announce the addition of Eagle's Nest and the Baltimore market to the ClubCorp Network," Mark Burnett, ClubCorp president and COO, said in a statement. "This is an exceptional club located in a beautiful area of the country with a very active membership — a perfect complement to our portfolio of clubs."

ClubCorp is an owner-operator of more than 200 private golf, country and business clubs in 26 states.

The 47-year-old club in Phoenix features an 18-hole golf course, eight outdoor tennis courts, an Olympic-size pool and private event space that can accommodate up to 220 people.

In a statement, Eagle's Nest President Mary Kay Mosch welcomed the club's next step.

"The members cannot wait to take advantage of ClubCorp's Network and very much look forward to the changes that will come with ClubCorp's commitment to capital improvements and vast experience in the industry," Mosch said.

In 2015, the club retired $4.8 million in bank debt after members held a fundraising drive.

