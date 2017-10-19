Baltimore's Domino refinery to receive largest sugar shipment ever

The Domino Sugar Refinery in Locust Point is scheduled to receive its largest ever shipment of sugar — and the biggest ever shipped to a port east of the Mississippi River — on Friday, announced ASR Group, which owns the Baltimore plant.

The iconic Inner Harbor refinery will receive more than 98 million pounds of raw sugar from South Africa aboard the Nord Maru. The 623-foot vessel sailed from Durban in South Africa on Sept. 23.

The ship, which is transiting the Chesapeake Bay on Thursday, will be docked with the assistance of Maryland Pilots and two tugboats.

Because of the 95-year-old Domino plant, the port of Baltimore is the nation’s leading seaport for imported and domestic raw cane sugar.

The refinery, which employs about 500 people, processes 6.5 million tons of sugar a day and receives regular shipments by sea, but none as large as this.

“This is a great moment for Domino Sugar and the Port of Baltimore,” said Kelly DeAngelo, ASR Group’s Baltimore Refinery manager, in a statement. “Thanks to our dedicated employees, we have been able to increase production and efficiency, which has kept us competitive and has allowed us to continue to provide good-paying, quality jobs and contribute to the local economy.”

Five minutes with Kelly DeAngelo, the refinery manager at Domino Sugar in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) Five minutes with Kelly DeAngelo, the refinery manager at Domino Sugar in Baltimore. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun video) SEE MORE VIDEOS

cdinsmore@baltsun.com

twitter.com/ckdinsmore