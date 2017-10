Dick’s Sporting Goods will open a new store in Ellicott City next week, the retailer’s landlord said Wednesday.

Dick’s will open in the Chatham Station Shopping center at 9229 Baltimore National Pike, joining Giant Food, Home Depot and a mix of specialty stores and restaurants.

The sporting goods retailer will open for business Oct. 11 and plans a grand opening event from Oct. 13 through Oct. 15, featuring give-aways and celebrity appearances.

