Maryland adds 900 jobs in December; unemployment rate unchanged at 4.2 percent

Maryland employers added 900 jobs in December, a modest gain that left the unemployment rate unchanged at 4.2 percent.

Gains in the trade, transportation and utilities and the leisure and hospitality industries helped lift the numbers, but many other sectors experienced losses, according to estimates released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Tuesday.

The state's unemployment rate held steady at 4.2 percent in December, lower than the national 4.7 percent average, with the number of unemployed falling despite an influx of people into the labor force.

Maryland has added about 30,000 jobs over the year, annual growth of about 1 percent. That's slower than the national rate of about 1.5 percent.

Employers in the trade, transportation and utilities sector made an estimated 3,600 hires in December, while payrolls in leisure and hospitality grew by 1,300 over the month, according to the estimates, which are adjusted to take seasonal variation into account.

Employers in education and health services shed 2,200 positions, while the number of jobs at professional and business services firms shrank by 1,400.

The report also included a positive revision to November's report, estimating that the state added 2,400 jobs that month instead of 100 as initially projected. The bureau updates the numbers each month as it receives more information from employers.

