Family-owned David Edward Furniture Inc. in Halethorpe sold to out-of-state furniture maker

David Edward Furniture Inc., a family-owned high-end furniture maker in Halethorpe, has been acquired by a large out-of-state office furniture manufacturer.

Jasper, Ind.-based Kimball, a subsidiary of Kimball International Inc., said it closed the deal last week. Details of the transaction were not disclosed.

David Edwards was founded more than five decades ago and maintains two facilities, the headquarters near Baltimore and a factory outside York, Pa.

It sells furniture, primarily in North American and Middle Eastern markets, under its own name and under others’ brands. M&T Bank recently ordered five dozen custom wood chairs for the executive dining room in its new Mid-Atlantic headquarters in downtown Baltimore.

The company has about 200 employees, overseen by three sons of the founder, and Kimball officials say the firm will continue to operate independently.

“We were inspired by David Edward employees’ commitment to quality, their incredible tailoring skills, which integrates the most technical and architectural aspects of furniture design,” Kimball President Mike Wagner said in a statement. “We will further invest in David Edward, to continue operating independently, and build their brand by broadening their ancillary furniture portfolio with the goal of making David Edward the premier source for architects and designers.”



Kimball officials also said they would tap David Edward’s excess production capacity to expand a Kimball line of health seating products and use the company’s expertise to improve and expand their own designs.

David Pitts, David Edwards’ president, said he felt confident the sale would benefit the workers and customers because the investments would make the company bigger and more competitive.

CAPTION The Gunde Maersk, which has a capacity to handle 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers, arrived at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. It is the largest ship yet to enter the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) The Gunde Maersk, which has a capacity to handle 11,000 twenty-foot equivalent (TEU) containers, arrived at the Seagirt Marine Terminal. It is the largest ship yet to enter the Port of Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson, Baltimore Sun video) CAPTION Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy. Sears, the once-dominant retail chain that changed how Americans shopped and lived, has filed for bankruptcy.

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn