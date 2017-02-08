Firm planning overhaul of Cross Street Market in Federal Hill walks away

The firm that signed an agreement with the city to overhaul and manage Cross Street Market in Federal Hill said Wednesday it would walk away from the deal.

The decision to unwind the November agreement would put an end to more than two years of planning, which had turned more confrontational in recent weeks as merchants sought compensation from the city for the costs of closing or relocating during construction.

The neighborhood had long called for improvements to the neighborhood institution, which was dark and increasingly plagued by vacancies. But there were concerns the improvements would bring national chains and vendors focused on alcohol, an unwelcome presence in a neighborhood weary of bars.

Members of the General Assembly representing the area emailed stakeholders a draft bill late last week that would impose a $50,000 annual fee on a liquor license for the market. The legislation would also limit liquor sales at the market to beer and wine for at least two years after it reopened and forbid alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

The Horseshoe Casino pays $15,000 a year for its round-the-clock liquor license.

Caves Valley Partners developer Arsh Mirmiran said the project always had thin margins, making an agreement difficult. Caves had agreed to manage the market for up to 50 years.

"It has become evident to us that perhaps we misread the desire and the will to fully transform the Market and that the vision we created was not one that was shared by as many as we hoped or believed," Mirmiran said in a statement. "We will be keenly interested to see the refined vision for the revitalization of the Market, as dictated by the merchants and the surrounding communities, as well as how and when it can receive the attention it desperately needs.

"We genuinely hope that all of the support for the merchants does not wane and that the momentum leads to positive results for all involved."

This is a rendering of the plans for a renovated Cross Street Market. The image is courtesy of Caves Valley Partners.

Baltimore City Councilman Eric Costello, who represents the area and previously led one of its neighborhood associations, said he was "profoundly disappointed and really sad."

He said he's not sure what happens next.

"This was a very complex deal," he said "The likelihood of putting a similar deal … together — there's a very low probability of that. This was our opportunity."

