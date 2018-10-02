These are the first vendors coming to overhauled Cross Street Market

When Cross Street Market reopens in the spring, it will offer a mix of current and new tenants, as well as fresh produce and prepared foods and coffee, in a building that was overhauled down to the cinder-blocks.

The first vendors will likely open for business by Thanksgiving, and include the Annapolis-based roaster Ceremony Coffee, the return of the sandwich place Steve’s Lunch and the butcher Fenwick’s Choice Meats.

Other vendors will open in two more phases. The lineup will include return of Nunnally Bros. Choice Meats, a butcher; Smoke, a barbecue place; and The Sweet Shoppe, a candy store.

New to the market will be Phubs, a Vietnamese soup and sub shop; Sobeachy, which serves Caribbean food; Burger Bar, for burgers and hot dogs; and Rice Crook, for Korean rice bowls.

The developers, Caves Valley Partners, have overcome legal entanglements with tenants and neighborhood concerns and are about halfway through the $8 million revamp of the 1950s-era building in the center of the Federal Hill neighborhood.

Arsh Mirmiran, a partner, said he expects it to be a gathering place for people within the neighborhood and outside. There will be seating for up to 600 people inside and outside of the building.

“Our goal in blending a new and old market presence is to invigorate the tenant mix with new and complementary concepts while staying in touch with the traditions of Baltimore and celebrating the vendors that have been popular among traditional market clientele,” he said.

Vendors coming to the new Cross Street Market

New to the market:

» Ceremony Coffee Roasters

» Phubs (Vietnamese soup and sub shop)

» Sobeachy (Caribbean food)

» Burger Bar

» Rice Crook (Korean rice bowls)

Returning vendors:

» Fenwick’s Choice Meats

» Nunnally Bros. Choice Meats

» Smoke (barbecue)

» Steve’s Lunch (sandwiches)

» The Sweet Shoppe

meredith.cohn@baltsun.com

twitter.com/mercohn