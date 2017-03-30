Cordish Cos. breaks ground on $250 million Texas Live

The Cordish Companies broke ground this week on Texas Live, a dining, entertainment and hospitality district the Baltimore company is developing with the Texas Rangers baseball team outside the ballpark in Arlington, Texas.

As planned, the $250 million project would include 200,000 square feet of restaurants, retail and entertainment venues, an outdoor event pavilion and 300-room hotel with 35,000 square feet of meeting space.

Texas Live is part of a greater $4 billion vision by the Texas Rangers Baseball Club for the Arlington Stadium District that includes a new $1 billion ballpark.

"Texas Live! and the new Rangers ballpark will set a gold standard for sports and entertainment destinations," Blake Cordish, a Cordish vice president, said in a statement. "The Arlington Entertainment District represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to develop a transformational project located in the epicenter of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and anchored by world-class entertainment venues attracting millions of visitors a year."

The developers announced that Texas Live would be constructed by a joint venture of Manhattan Construction Co. and Arlington-based Con-Real. Manhattan built the nearby AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys.

Cordish, which owns Power Plant Live in Baltimore and the Maryland Live casino at the Arundel Mills malls, is involved in similar developments outside ballparks and sports arenas in Atlanta, Kansas City, Philadelphia and St. Louis.