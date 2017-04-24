City Paper names new editor

The City Paper has promoted Brandon Soderberg to editor of the free alternative publication, part of the Baltimore Sun Media Group.

Soderberg, who had been deputy editor and arts editor, will oversee the print and online editions, the company said Monday. He has been writing for City Paper since 2007.

Before taking on the deputy editor role in 2015, Soderberg had served as music, film and special issues editor. He was a contributing writer to SPIN Magazine prior to that and also had written for The Independent Weekly, the Museum of Moving Image, Vice, the Village Voice and Washington City Paper.

"Brandon's talent and leadership have been a true asset to City Paper, and he was a natural choice for the editor position," said Tim Thomas, senior vice president of Baltimore Sun Media Group, in the announcement.

Soderberg said he is looking forward to leading the weekly newspaper's team covering news and the arts and to "keep telling stories that make a difference to the city — especially the ones no one else is telling."

He has lived in Baltimore for most of his life and is a graduate of Goucher College.

lorraine.mirabella@baltsun.com

