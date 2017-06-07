Food distributor completes move to former Giant warehouse in Jessup

CGC Holdings, Inc., a growing food distribution company in Jessup, has completed its move into the former Giant food warehouse there, the Maryland Department of Commerce announced Tuesday.

The parent company of G. Cefalu & Bro. Inc. and Capital Seaboard, CGC announced plans in late 2015 to lease the 160,000-square-foot building on Assateague Drive for its headquarters, warehouse, and distribution operations.

CGC currently employs 225 people full-time and plans to add 125 more jobs over the next four years.

"Our new building is state-of-the-art and triple the size of our former facility, and it enables us to better serve our customers with the freshest produce and seafood in the area," said CGC CEO John Cefalu in a statement. "We have expanded our fresh cut produce and fresh fish lines and have room for more growth."

G. Cefalu & Bro. was founded in 1904 as a wholesale produce supplier and is in its fifth generation of family ownership. In 2005, it combined with seafood distributor Capital Seaboard, founded in 1956.

The state commerce department provided a $150,000 conditional loan to assist with project costs through the Maryland Economic Development Assistance Authority and Fund. The company also is eligible for various state and local tax credits, including Maryland's Job Creation Tax Credit.