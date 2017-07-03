Cecil Bank plans to recapitalize through bankruptcy sale

Cecil Bancorp has reached a deal with investors to recapitalize the long-troubled bank with $30 million and plans to use a bankruptcy auction to secure the cash, the bank announced.

The investors have not been named, but Cecil President and CEO Terrie Spiro said the group consists of investment funds that focus on banks and high-net worth individuals from across the country. Investors were organized by Hovde Group, an investment banking firm in Washington, D.C.

The plan, which requires federal approval, is meant to prevent the Elkton-based parent of Cecil Bank from failing. In 2015, federal banking regulators ordered Cecil to raise capital within 90 days but took no action when the bank missed the deadline.

The bank holding company filed for a Chapter 11 reorganization in Baltimore's federal bankruptcy court late Friday. The bank's routine business for customers, including deposits and loan commitments, are unaffected by the bankruptcy.

"We are very pleased to reach this stage in what has been a long journey aimed at keeping Cecil Bank in business," Spiro said in a statement. "We have dealt with a legacy of troubled assets and have worked hard with our creditors and investors to establish a path for recapitalizing the bank and allowing it to move forward as a healthy, profitable institution."

Under the plan, the bank will send itself into a 55-day auction though the bankruptcy. Only other banks — not other investment groups — can bid. If no higher bids are submitted after a 55-day auction period, the $30 million investment will move forward.

Cecil has about $20 million in debt owed to creditors. They have agreed to the terms of the auction plan, and will receive $1 million. The remainder of Cecil's debt will be cancelled, Spiro said.

The bank's holding company would emerge from its bankruptcy restructuring with a clean slate, she said.

The bank, which primarily serves Cecil County and northern Maryland, has nine branches and about $211 million in assets as of the end of March, according to its most recent regulatory filings.

Crippled by bad real estate loans made under past management, Cecil has been losing money steadily. At the end of March, its equity capital had dwindled to $3.5 million, making the bank significantly undercapitalized.

Since 2012, Cecil Bank and its holding company have been chaired by William Cole IV, a former Baltimore city councilman and current president of the Baltimore Development Corp., a quasi-public agency charged with revitalizing the city. Cole joined the bank's board in 2008, just as the financial crisis and recession struck, crippling banks of all sizes.

Shortly after Cole joined the board, Cecil Bancorp accepted an $11.56 million investment from U.S. Treasury Department's Troubled Asset Relief Program, which was designed to provide banks with an extra cushion of capital as they worked through bad loans amid the financial crisis. The investments were meant to be repaid, but regulators forced Cecil Bank to suspend the payments.

Cecil is now the program's third largest remaining debtor, according to the Treasury's June report on the program to Congress. While Treasury had earned $22 billion in profits off the capital purchase program as of last May, according to a Government Accountability Office report, it's also written down more than $3 billion investments in some banks.

While some troubled banks were able to use the investments and the slow economic recovery to right themselves, others continued to founder and some failed.

In seeking to recapitalize itself through a bankruptcy auction, Cecil is taking a similar path to that taken by 1st Mariner Bank, a Baltimore-based institution whose parent company filed for bankruptcy and sold itself at auction in 2014.

Spiro said the $30 million injection of capital will get Cecil back on the right track. It will give the bank the highest level of capitalization and support the bank as it rebuilds with a renewed marking outreach, Spiro said.

"We'll be able to pivot and be more customer facing — go out and seek new loans, seek new relationships," Spiro said.

Spiro and most other senior management will remain with the bank.

