MGM National Harbor becomes state's largest casino

MGM National Harbor leapfrogged Maryland Live as the state's largest casino in January, its first complete month of operation.

The new MGM casino, which opened in early December, generated $48.8 million from slot machines and table games, making it the state's top money maker by nearly $5 million.

The Prince George's County destination accounted for more than a third of the $126.2 million generated by the state's six casinos in January, driving the roughly 43 percent statewide revenue increase from Jan. 2016.

Most other casinos saw "expected" declines as the state's "gaming market continues to evolve," the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency reported Monday. Not including MGM, revenues decreased 12.4 percent from January 2016.

Maryland Live Casino, historically the top money-maker, brought in about $44 million in January, down more than 15 percent from the same month last year.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore generated $20.2 million in January, down 14.5 percent.

The Casino at Ocean Downs generated $3.7 million in revenue, down 1.2 percent.

Two of the state's smaller operators appeared unaffected by the introduction of a new operator.

Hollywood Casino Perryville generated $5.8 million in January, up 4.6 percent from Jan. 2016.

Revenue at Rocky Gap Casino Resort grew 11.8 percent year-over-year, to $3.7 million.

