Baltimore County water firms merge

Carroll Water, a Cockeysville-based well drilling and water treatment firm, announced it has acquired Meadow Brook Water Service Inc. of Rosedale.

The combined firms employ 45 people and no layoffs are planned as a result of the combination, a spokesman said.

The acquisition of Meadow Brook, which has offered water treatment for more than 20 years, is Carroll Water's second following its purchase last year of Harr Drilling.

After assisting with the transition, Meadow Brook's owner, Anselm Salins, plans to establish a new non-profit, Immanuel's International Foundation, which would work to provide safe water to orphanages, schools and villages in needy countries to protect them from waterborne diseases.

"This is a great time for Carroll Water, as we've had some incredible opportunities to acquire and partner with companies like Harr Drilling and now, Meadow Brook Water Services," said Brian Smith, resident and owner of Carroll Water, in a statement.