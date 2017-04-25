Carbiz plans to open a showroom in Laurel in July

Used car dealership Carbiz will open its second Baltimore-area location in Laurel in July and is scouting additional sites throughout the Maryland-Washington-Northern Virginia region..

The dealership signed a lease for 35,000 square feet at 8751 Freestate Drive, brokerage firm Lee & Associates Maryland said Tuesday. Carbiz also runs a flagship operation on Reisterstown Road in northwest Baltimore.

Carbiz, which offers pre-owned auto sales, auto loans and financing, and service, chose the Laurel site because of its proximity to Routes 1 and 32 and nearby Interstate 95 as well as to competitor CarMax, Carbiz CEO Evan Berney said in an announcement.

He said the car-selling business model is changing as consumers seek a transparent, fixed-cost environment with an emphasis on service and immediate delivery. Carbiz touts "no-haggle" below-market pricing and a five day return policy and will ship vehicles for free within 100 miles of its stores.

The new showroom will display the dealership's more than 200 vehicle inventory inside the single-story industrial building and will feature open meeting booths as well as foosball tables and arcade games.

Berney sees an opportunity to compete with traditional car dealerships that don't focus on the secondary market.

"There is no question in my mind that we can consistently win customers over," he said.

