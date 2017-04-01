Impact of Camden Yards is debated as it turns 25

Before Mayor Kurt Schmoke walked through the cast-iron gates into Oriole Park at Camden Yards for the stadium's inaugural game in 1992, he said the new ballpark would "help fulfill our dreams not only on the athletic field but in the field of economic development."

Twenty-five years later, the Orioles have yet to get to a World Series playing there, but Schmoke, now president of the University of Baltimore, said he'll feel "old and happy" attending Monday's season-opening Orioles game, partly because of the ballpark's impact downtown and elsewhere.

The red-brick park's retro design, urban location and overnight popularity made it stand out, transforming how big league baseball fields have been built — and where they are located — ever since. But others question the extent of the stadium's economic boost, and current and former state officials say more can be done to capitalize on the stadium's appeal.

"Oriole Park without question changed the whole paradigm on how stadiums are built in America," said John Moag Jr., the former chairman of the Maryland Stadium Authority, which owns the ballpark. "It's time for a little refresher, though."

Many observers say Camden Yards has left some runners on base by not having more of an impact in the area around the ballpark, which loses some spirit and activity when the O's aren't playing there.

With the team's lease ending in five years, the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority expect to begin talks in the near future. Everyone expects the Orioles to continue playing at Camden Yards given the club's deep Baltimore roots and commitment to the city, but everything else is on the table, from the lease terms to updates in and around the stadium complex.

The Orioles say the team also wants to foster initiatives to generate more buzz in the area, particularly using Camden Station, a 19th-century former train terminal that holds promise because of its elegance and proximity.

While most agree the stadium area needs more activity, the ballpark nonetheless has had a sizable impact.

Major changes

Since Camden Yards opened in 1992, Baltimore secured a new NFL franchise, the Ravens, in 1996, replacing the lost Colts. It tripled the size of the nearby Baltimore Convention Center in 1997; moved the Ravens to what is now M&T Bank Stadium, adjacent to the ballpark; reopened the Hippodrome Theatre a few blocks away; and opened the Hilton Baltimore Inner Harbor Hotel, which looms over the left field, in 2008.

Horseshoe Casino Baltimore debuted several blocks south along Russell Street in 2014, and the city hopes to develop an entertainment district south of the stadiums, where already the next iteration of club and concert venue Hammerjacks is underway.

Until Camden Yards' arrival, "a lot of growth momentum was going east towards the aquarium area, Little Italy, Fells Point," Schmoke said. "What I said in the '90s, which I think is coming true, is that the west side would start to develop also. You've got things like the Hippodrome. They are coming slowly."

Some of that development also limited options for fans, said Janet Marie Smith, who has overseen stadium improvements in Baltimore, Boston and Los Angeles.

"The kind of spirited neighborhood you see around Fenway Park in Boston, Petco in San Diego, [Chicago's] Wrigley, in Denver — that's the kind of urban energy that I think Camden Yards strives for but it is limited by its big-box neighbors," said Smith, the Los Angeles Dodgers' senior vice president of planning and development.

Since Camden Yards was built, other cities such as San Diego have helped surround sports venues with stores and vibrant nightlife, broadening the experience for fans and generating more tax dollars. Studies have shown fans, particularly millennials, increasingly prefer entertainment options beyond passively watching a game.

"Up until the 1990s, team owners had the view of capturing all the revenues. You didn't want competition on the outside, which is kind of how casinos used to look at things," Moag said. "That really started to change. You want to make that experience as special as possible."

To address that, the stadium authority has begun discussing a number of proposals with the Orioles for attracting more people to the immediate stadium area, even on nongame days, said Thomas Kelso, the authority's current chairman.

"What we've done over the past 25 years has been great," Kelso said. "But I don't think we need to be in that box."

Expanded influence

Making the area more pedestrian-friendly and providing more activities would better link it to the downtown and to convention business, said William H. Cole IV, the former city council member who now leads the Baltimore Development Corp., which is leading efforts to spur the entertainment district.

"If you look around the country, people are trying to make sure these type of complexes are not just used when the teams are in town," Cole said.

Oriole Park's location was designed to enhance — in effect, expand — the reborn Inner Harbor while being convenient for fans in Washington, which did not then have its own team.

"The primary argument in favor of an urban location was that by attracting hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of patrons into the city they in turn would help generate economic activity to hotels, restaurants, retailers and boost the economic energy of the city," said Alan Rifkin, who is now counsel to the Orioles, but earlier served as chief counsel to then-Gov. William Donald Schaefer.

Schaefer was Baltimore's mayor when the Colts fled Baltimore for Indianapolis in the dead of night 33 years ago last week. The Colts left partly because the city and state wouldn't commit to replacing the aging Memorial Stadium, where both the Colts and the Orioles played, and Schaefer wasn't about to let the O's go.

"He knew what that meant to the civic confidence of the city," Rifkin said.

After Edward Bennett Williams, then the Orioles owner, testified that a new sports complex was needed not only to attract an NFL team but to keep the Orioles economically viable, state lawmakers approved both stadiums in 1987.